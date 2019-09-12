Deputies find missing 65-year-old man near Indian Lakes Estates

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Madera County Sheriff's Office 65-year-old Jerry Overstreet was found on Tuesday after he was reported missing the day before.It says Overstreet was located behind Indian Lakes Estates with minor injuries after spending the night in the brush.He was taken to the hospital for evaluation and treatment.---Madera County sheriff's deputies are searching for a man who went missing Monday morning.Deputies say 65-year-old Jerry Overstreet was last seen in Indian Lakes in the Coarsegold area. He was dressed in a white t-shirt and black pants.Family members say the photo they provided authorities is dated, Overstreet no longer has a beard and his hair is more grey.Overstreet is 6'2" tall and weighs about 140 pounds.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Madera County Sheriff's Office at 559-675-7770.