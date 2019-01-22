Deputies investigate child neglect that sent 8-month-old to hospital

A couple in Richgrove were arrested on Monday, accused of neglecting their baby boy.27-year-old Patricia Pichardo and and 25-year-old Hebiernes Muro brought their 8-month-old to Delano Regional Medical Center earlier this month.The boy had several broken ribs and fractures on his left arm. Hospital staff said they suspected child abuse.The child was transferred to Valley Children's where he had surgery.Officials with the Tulare County Sheriff's Office say doctors also found evidence of older injuries, and that a child abuse specialist at Valley Children's believes the fresh injuries were a result of blunt force trauma."We know for a fact that these injuries had to have happened at least while under the care, because we have some fresh and we have some old injuries and something has happened to this baby," said Sgt. Jason Kennedy. "We just haven't got that person to come forward, or we haven't gotten that witness to come forward yet to tell us exactly what happened or what caused these injuries."The boy was recently released from the hospital and is now in the care of child welfare services.Anyone with any information on the case is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff's Office at (559) 733-6218 or they can remain anonymous by calling or texting (559)725-4194 or through email at tcso@tipnow.com.