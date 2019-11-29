Deputies spend Thanksgiving trying to solve Fresno County murder

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County Sheriff's detectives spent Thanksgiving working to solve a homicide.The incident happened on Wednesday afternoon on McKinley and Feland on a county island.Witnesses said they heard several gunshots before hearing sirens.Detectives have been tracking down leads and interviewing witnesses all Thursday. They are making good progress but won't say what the motive is yet.Life-saving medical equipment is all that's left at the scene where emergency crews worked to save a dying victim Wednesday night.Neighbors say their dinner was interrupted by several gunshots, then the distinct sound of a motorcycle speeding away.Some witnesses don't want to show their faces but say the neighborhood is usually trouble-free, except for the home the victim died in front of.Aida Castellanos has lived in the area for the past 10 years."Right now they fight too much - like family problems," Castellanos said.The home where the victim was shot outside is a rental property.Castellanos has noticed recently a man and woman at the house have been having several domestic issues.But the gunfire was definitely unusual."My grandson says like 5 bullets. I heard the bang and I thought it was fireworks because where I live fireworks kept on going on. So I got used to it," she said.The family stayed inside until minutes later when they heard the emergency crews outside and saw deputies blocking off the area to collect evidence.Detectives have worked overnight to identify a suspect.Deputies have not been able to notify the victim's family at this time, so they are not releasing his name.