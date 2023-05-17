An investigation is underway after Fresno County Sheriff's deputies were involved in a shooting in Caruthers on Tuesday.

Investigation underway after deputies open fire on suspect in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after Fresno County Sheriff's deputies were involved in a shooting in Caruthers on Tuesday.

The shooting happened at 5:45 pm in the area of Tahoe and Henderson.

Officials say at least one deputy fired their weapon at a suspect.

It is unclear if the suspect was injured in the shooting.

Investigators have taped off the area as they piece together what happened.

No deputies were injured.

No other details have been released by authorities at this time.

