Deputy struck in the head with crossbow while responding to assistance call

BEAUMONT, Texas -- A deputy is in recovery after authorities say he was struck in the head with a crossbow.

Hardin County deputies were responding to an assistance call Thursday at 10:45 a.m. at the 30000 block of Old Sour Lake Road.

A 38-year-old man is accused of walking out of his home, shooting the deputy with the crossbow after he arrived with a mental health caseworker.

Authorities say the deputy was struck above the left eye and opened fire to protect himself and others at the scene, striking the suspect.

In a release from the sheriff's office, the deputy was transported to the hospital for treatment. The suspect was also transported.

According to Hardin County, the Texas Rangers have been contacted to lead the investigation.
