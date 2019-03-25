Detectives believe they've recovered 5 goats stolen from Kingsburg family

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Five of eleven goats appeared to have been found weeks after being stolen from a Kingsburg family, according to Fresno County Sheriff's deputies.
Detectives with the Sheriff's Ag Task Force say they located the goats at a home in southwest Fresno. They have contacted the family to identify and possibly retrieve the goats.
Two boys from the family were raising the goats as part of a 4H project. They are one of a few victims targeted in the latest series of livestock thefts across the Valley.
Investigators say arrests are likely to be made at the home.
