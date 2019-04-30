theft

Detectives recover farm equipment worth thousands stolen by suspect on crime spree

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Stone fruit grower Ryan Jackson is thankful none of his employees were hurt when detectives say Blayne Morris of Coalinga who, armed with an AR-15, made off with several thousand dollars worth of farm equipment from his Hanford ranch two months ago.

"This particular individual rammed our big rolled up door that was all secured with bolts," Jackson said. "Rammed it with the back of his pickup three or four times and then drug everything out with a chain and just destroyed stuff."

According to detectives, Morris broke in after dark and started taking everything that wasn't bolted down.

"I don't know if he had help or not, but he was able to get a quad and a couple of different trailers, some of our fertilizer pumps, generators, welders, air compressors..." Jackson said. "Normal ranch equipment that is easily pawned off."

RELATED: Man killed by Kings Co officer pointed a loaded and cocked gun at deputy: Sheriff's Office

Detectives say Morris went up and down the Valley stealing farm equipment and tools and then stashed the stolen property at a yard in Kings County.

And that's where the Ag Task Force recovered some of Jackson's items over the weekend -- including a couple of trailers and ATV

Morris was shot and killed by deputies in Kings County following a late night pursuit last week.

"Praise the Lord for anything that was able to come back," Jackson said. "At the end of the day, we're very thankful for our police our Ag Crimes Task Force did a great job."

Ag Task Force detectives began multiple investigations earlier this month after a Dodge pick up truck was stolen in Riverdale and two other commercial burglaries in Coalinga and Laton.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kings countyhanfordkings countytheftagriculturearmed robbery
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
THEFT
Teen caught stealing business's American flag punished by passing out mini flags to customers
Woman accused of wearing another woman's stolen dentures
Indiana woman accused of stealing dentures
Theft at Hanford Home Depot leads to police pursuit in Lemoore
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Police: Juveniles cause $5k in damage to Visalia school
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Show More
Kern County deputies recover occupied SUV from Kern River
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
More TOP STORIES News