Health & Fitness

Detroit mom battling COVID-19 put in coma after giving birth to twins

A Detroit mom who was battling COVID-19 gave birth to twins before she was put in a coma on a ventilator.

The family says 31-year-old Jasmine Logan contracted the virus while she was pregnant. Logan was reportedly having extreme stress placed on her organs by the virus.

Her husband said an emergency cesarean section was done to deliver the twins in order to save Logan's life.

Logan was placed on a ventilator after giving birth more than two weeks ago. Now, she's off the ventilator and slowly regaining consciousness.

The couple's three older children also tested positive for COVID-19 and are recovering.

SEE ALSO:

Pregnant woman survives COVID-19 after given plasma from other survivor

Woman gives birth to little girl 2 months after surviving COVID-19

Coronavirus: Here's what pregnant women should know about the illness
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessmichiganbaby deliverybirthcoronavirusfamilyu.s. & worldcovid 19 outbreakcovid 19pregnant woman
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man dies after being shot while driving in north Fresno
California calls for pause to distributing some Moderna vaccine
PG&E power shutoffs could affect some Central CA residents on Monday
Madera Community College nursing students assisting with vaccination process
Virtual events celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr.
COVID-19 variant linked to large outbreaks in Bay Area, officials say
14-year-old Clovis girl makes history by becoming Eagle Scout
Show More
Coalinga police asking for help in finding attempted murder suspect
FBI vetting Guard troops in DC amid fears of insider attack
Biden inauguration: See who's performing, how to watch live
Man caught living in Chicago airport for 3 months
Protesters gather outside Tower Theatre as pending sale looms
More TOP STORIES News