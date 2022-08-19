Dine and Dish: Boba Pub keeps the colorful, refreshing, pearly drinks coming

'This is the spot to hang out. We have good music going all the time. Our drinks are phenomenal.'

Boba Pub in northeast Fresno is a popular hangout with an artsy vibe and a collection of cool drinks.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Sometimes you just have to get out of the heat to enjoy a refreshing treat.

"It looks really aesthetically pleasing but it's really good. I like the taste," says customer Lizbeth Gutierrez.

Drinks with boba have become extremely popular.

They're like sweet pearls on the bottom of your cup.

And at Boba Pub, the staff keeps the colorful concoctions coming.

Owner Tony Truong knows you have a busy schedule - but first, boba.

"Ooh, it's the best thing you can get in Fresno I can tell you that, during a hot summer day," says Truong.

Boba is constantly cooking in the kitchen.

The tapioca balls are watched carefully, cleaned, and sweetened.

So much work goes into preparing boba before it gets scooped into your cup.

Manager Matt Blanco says customers can't get enough.

The brown sugar boba, and the honey boba are especially popular.

The dog logo on their cups? Truong's English Bulldog named Boba.

They pride themselves on the speed of their service.

"We make sure our drinks come out extraordinarily fast. Sometimes a customer orders, by the time they turn around it's here. They're shocked," says Truong.

So much to choose from - milk teas, matcha drinks, slushies, even coffee drinks.

Students from Fresno State across the street know all about this place.

"This is the spot to hang out. We have good music going all the time. Our drinks are phenomenal," says Truong.

Boba Pub has a second location at Shaw and Peach.