Dine and Dish: Get Baked 559 food truck

At the Get Baked 559 food truck, the often overlooked potato no longer plays second fiddle on the menu. It is the main course.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's always nice to find an unexpected source can serve as the base of a very hearty meal.

They're topped with everything you can imagine.

"We have sirloin steak, we have shrimp, we have hot links," said Samuel Esparza, owner of Get Baked 559.

Joseph Leal's creative mind comes up with tasty and colorful combinations.

"It's always fun to add different things and see what works on a potato and it's a challenge," said Leal.

They started with a traditional loaded baked potato.

"We wanted to keep it a little basic for people who don't want nothing crazy. It just It's bacon, cheese, sour cream, onion," said Esparza.

"The surf n turf has sirloin steak, shrimp, onion and cheese on top of a potato."

Before they're topped, the taters are mashed, buttered and salted.

The DUI comes with steak and pastrami.

"We tell all our customers it's the only DUI you want."

It's a popular order when they set up outside breweries.

The Get Baked 559 food truck can be found at Fresno Street Eats locations, where diners stroll around before making a choice.

"They'll pass by and be like, 'I'm not really a potato fan.' But, we also have fries. You can have anything you want on fries," said Esparza. "You can also build your own potato as well."

One of the potatoes from the secret menu has hot links, broccoli, and cheese.

"It's very different. It's very unique. We take pride in our food. We do it fresh to order," explained Esparza.

The food truck will be at the Shaw Brewery on Broadway for Arthop until 10 pm on Thursday, February 2.

This Friday, you can find them at the Sierra Vista Mall from 5 pm to 9 pm, and between 11 am and 8 pm this Saturday.

