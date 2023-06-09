Dine and Dish: Indian Curry House in Selma

The show inside the kitchen at Indian Curry House in Selma is matched only by the taste of the dishes.

SELMA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The show inside the kitchen at Indian Curry House at Golden State and Dinuba in Selma is matched only by the taste of the dishes.

Sunny Singh is constantly cooking the popular butter chicken.

"The other name of this dish is chicken tikka masala," says Taranjeet Kaur. "We call it butter chicken, too."

The creamy butter chicken was so good, it had me speaking in the Hindi dialect.

The Indian bread known as naan cooks inside a hot clay oven.

"It's very difficult to make naan in a clay pot," Kaur said. "You know, your hands, your hairs get burned. It's quite difficult but we love cooking for our customers. It's fascinating to see it slapped against the clay pot. That's how you do it back home."

The garlic naan was matched with both a garbanzo bean dish and a vegetable dish.

You wrap a small piece of naan around the dip.

Tasty tandoori chicken is also smoked inside the clay pot.

"This one is marinated is marinated for at least a day," Kaur said. "All Indian spices with yogurt, oil and everything,"

Kaur is quick to assist customers who've never tried Indian food.

"If they like spicier, we recommend chicken curry," Kaur said. "If they like mild, we recommend butter chicken."

The chicken, even the goat curry, is very popular here.

Sunny creates all of these meat dishes, but he is vegetarian.

All of the dishes were flavorful and filling.

