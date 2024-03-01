Dine and Dish: La Elegante Taqueria in Downtown Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- La Elegante Taqueria on Kern Street in Fresno's Chinatown has been feeding families for three decades.

The grill is usually full of tortillas ready to be flipped to fill orders.

"Just the flavor, it's always the same," says Rito Ramirez. "It's always good. It's never different."

"Just stay consistent," says co-owner Abelardo Areanas. "Just try to keep the food hot, as warm as possible."

The small place packs a big punch when it comes to tasty tacos, tortas, quesadillas and burritos - all with your choice of protein.

Arenas started us off with a favorite - a carne asada taco.

The staff is in constant motion with so many customers coming through to grab a bite.

Abelardo's father, Benito, passed away in 2022

He credits his parents for instilling a strong work ethic in their seven kids and for starting a taco truck, which provided an authentic taste of Mexico.

"In the region where we are from, in Jalisco, you kind of get the sense of the adobada," he said.

That's why people always come back for more.

Generations of families have enjoyed this Chinatown gem.

"Their tacos are one of my favorites," Ramirez said. "I've been coming here since I was a kid."

Abelardo and his wife, Adela, are proud of the awards and attention La Elegante has generated.

"We kind of hit it off, I guess," he said.

