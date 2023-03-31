Dine and Dish: My Guy Market bringing taste of New York to Fresno

Your search for something different ends at My Guy Market at Belmont and Roosevelt.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Your search for something different ends at My Guy Market at Belmont and Roosevelt.

"They're New York-style sandwiches that you can only get in New York City -- they're called chopped cheeses," says owner Eddie Wutangsy.

Wutangsy and Anthony Mancha operate out of a "ghost kitchen" -- no indoor seating to have your bacon, egg and cheese sandwich.

You order on the My Guy Market app

"We're basically a one-stop shop on your phone," Wutangsy said. Convenience.

You park and Eddie comes out with your grub to go.

"I came over the weekend and had the chopped cheese," says Teofilo Freeman. "That was my first time trying it, and then I saw he had breakfast."

We had to try to classic chopped cheese.

Some people have only heard about bodega-style sandwiches.

"It's pretty dope to kind of get something off the internet and actually give it to the people because they want to try it out," Wutangsy said.

The chopped smoke comes with bacon and cherry peppers.

Eddie delivers both food and goodwill. This week, it's free Fresno Grizzlies tickets.

"I love the genuine authentic reaction when they actually try the sandwich because, as I said, it's something new," he said.

Sometimes, you'll find Eddie and his robot, Chauncey delivering sandwiches at downtown events.

He says you can't have a community without unity.

Visit the Dine and Dish interactive map to find this location and all previously featured restaurants!

