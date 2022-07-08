Dine and Dish: Sam's Deli

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- When you think of a deli, many people just imagine a sandwich shop.But we take you to a long-time Fresno favorite that offers much more.When we asked viewers for their favorite sandwich spot in the valley, many of you - not surprisingly - said Sam's Deli.With so many tasty options, it truly is a Fresno gem.The deliciously aromatic smells greet you the moment you step inside Sam's Deli in central Fresno.People may come in for a sandwich but owner Nick Marziliano says they often leave with a bag of groceries."A deli is a true full service meat counter, cheese counter and everything you need to cook Italian," he says. "I get a lot of people from the East Coast that come in and can't believe that something like this exists in California or the Central Valley and I say, 'Why, what, you guys think you're special? Haha. We can do the same thing'."Ravioli and pasta are made fresh every day."Everything's made from scratch, from meatballs, sausage, sauces, salads," says Marziliano.The most popular sandwich is the Sam's Special.It has Italian mortadella, dry salami, boiled ham and turkey breast in it.Frank Giannola has been driving in from Hanford for decades to pick up food from Sam's Deli."Oh, there are things here you can't get anywhere else. Even in the cities you can't find sometimes what they have here," he says.The party platters are also popular.Nick's dad Sam started the business 42 years ago.Sam Marziliano passed away in 2011 but his legacy lives on in the way the staff treats people and especially in the way the food is prepared."I worked really hard to keep this tradition going in his name and to keep building on it," says Nick.