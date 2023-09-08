Colorful creations come alive at Blast and Brew at Palm and Herndon in northwest Fresno.

Dine and Dish: Table Mountain Casino in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you're looking for a big steak or even seafood to celebrate a special event, the odds are good that a local casino can help.

Fun. Fortune. Fine dining. The mouth-watering view in the kitchen is matched by the view from Eagles Landing Steakhouse at Table Mountain Casino in Friant.

"We really want to be a destination," said Brett Cardoza, food and beverage director.

A destination where you'll find a massive tomahawk steak cooked and plated to perfection.

"And then I topped it with a red shallot wine herb butter that we make in-house," said chef Carmen Santellano.

That herb butter is torched so it melts into the massive slab of meat.

The star of the Steak Show is marbled and buttery.

It is a 40-ounce, two-and-a-half pound prime Brandt tomahawk steak.

The smothered hanger steak was incredibly tender.

Fried chicken on a steakhouse menu; you don't see that everywhere.

After tasting it, you can see it's special.

The pork belly comes from a specialty breed that produces the highly regarded Kurobuta pork.

Eagles Landing wanted to get away from being a traditional, dark steakhouse.

