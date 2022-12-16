Expansion on affordable housing project in Dinuba

Phase one consisted of building 44 units, helping several families. Now with phase two, it is adding 64 units.

DINUBA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A small Valley community celebrated the expansion of an affordable housing project on Thursday.

The ribbon cutting happened early in Dinuba at Crawford avenue and Davis Drive.

Self-Help Enterprises first began building the Sierra Village Rental Community five years ago.

Phase one consisted of building 44 units, helping several families.

Now with phase two, it is adding 64 units.

Rent prices range from $242 to $930.

The amount is based on unit size and income.

Tom Collishaw is the organization's CEO and says affordable housing is a necessity that should be more accessible.

"So many people are on the edge of homelessness, and certainly for people who have experienced homelessness, it is just critical to get people into places where they can start to rebuild their lives and get the services they need," he said.

The new units will be move-in ready this month.