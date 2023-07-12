Man found dead in front yard of Dinuba home identified

A suspicious death investigation is underway in Dinuba after officers say someone was found dead in the front yard of a home.

Police were called to the home for a man sleeping in a yard, and they quickly determined he was dead.

DINUBA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The man who was found dead in the front yard of a Dinuba home has been identified as 38-year-old Eliazar Huerta.

At 6:15 am Tuesday, police were called to a home on California Street near Roosevelt Park in Dinuba for reports of a person who appeared to be sleeping in the yard.

When officers arrived, they found Huerta's body. Detectives added he had no connection to the property where he was found.

RELATED: Man found dead in front yard of Dinuba home, police investigating as suspicious death

Authorities say people experiencing homelessness are known to spend time in this area, but police have not confirmed if Huerta was homeless.

Police say this is the third homicide in the city so far this year, with the first incident having two victims.

No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Dinuba Police Department.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a previous broadcast and will be updated.