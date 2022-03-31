disney

Disneyland, Walt Disney World resorts tease announcement to change in social-distancing rules

More information is expected to be published on the Disney Parks blog Thursday.
EMBED <>More Videos

Disneyland, Walt Disney World resorts to relax social-distancing rules

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Walt Disney World resorts could be announcing a major change in their COVID-19 social-distancing rules Thursday.

The theme parks on Wednesday released a teaser video about the possible change in health protocols.

The clip shows a hand unlocking a velvet rope and Mickey Mouse waving for people to come inside and giving out hugs.

"The moment we've been waiting for Check the Disney Parks Blog tomorrow for more details!" the post read.

"HUGS ARE BACK," one commenter responded.

"I'm literally crying thinking about my girls getting to hug all their favorite characters," another commenter added.

The company has yet to announce an official change in protocols. More information is expected to be published on the Disney Parks blog Thursday.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentfloridaanaheimcaliforniasocial distancingdisneydisneylanddisney worldcovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DISNEY
Marvel lineup: Here's what's coming out in 2022
Disney donates over 11,000 books to kids in need
Stars celebrate end of long awards season at Oscars after-parties
Ariana DeBose makes LGBTQ+ history with 'West Side Story'
TOP STORIES
Deputies exchange gunfire with robbery suspects in Tulare County
Innocent woman dies after being hit by car being chased by Sanger PD
Biden planning to tap oil reserve to control gas prices
Lawmaker calls for audit after CA 'loses' billions of gallons of water
Biden to mark Transgender Day of Visibility with new actions
Bill focused on catalytic converter thefts heads to CA Assembly
Police ID man shot, killed after attacking Fresno police detective
Show More
Street vendor robbed at gunpoint in Tulare, deputies say
McDonald's liability lawsuit: Metal in Oakhurst biscuits & gravy
Teen who died at FL park was turned away from other rides: cousin
Betty White's Carmel-by-the-Sea home lists for $7.9 million
Ukrainian president says defense is at a 'turning point'
More TOP STORIES News