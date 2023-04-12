Sanger boy battling cancer heading to Disneyland after fundraiser hits goal

The community has rallied together to make a dream trip to Disneyland come true for a young Sanger boy battling cancer.

In 2021, Maximus Cantu was diagnosed with a stage 3 form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma at the age of 8.

Because of that diagnosis, as well as the pandemic, he was never able to visit Disneyland.

Since this story first aired on Monday, Action News viewers have donated $5,000 to a fundraiser for the trip.

On Tuesday afternoon, Yolva Lopez, Maximus' mother, shared a video of him learning his dream came true.

"You know how they came yesterday and interviewed you to ask you about going to Disneyland? Well, they raised $5,000 to take you-- all of us to Disneyland," Lopez told Maximus in the video.