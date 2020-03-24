health watch

Health Watch: The importance of your dog's diet

By
From the well-behaved to the well-groomed, to the little ones, to the big ones and the young and more mature, what you feed your dog impacts its health.

"There's a hole in what we're doing for our animals," says Marney Prince.

Marney began studying eastern food therapy, or EFT. Now she uses it in her shop.

Winston, a two-year-old Bernedoodle, was having problems with his digestion.

"He broke with this big hot spot on his side, he's got these red eyes, Prince said.

Five weeks after being put on an EFT-specific diet, his symptoms are almost completely gone. EFT is based on the idea of warming, neutral and cooling foods.

Dogs that suffer from slow circulation are lethargic, have loose stool, watery eyes, or anxiety. They need a warming diet that includes chicken, lamb, turkey, mussels, trout, pumpkin, kale, carrots and coconut oil.

"A dog that needs a cooling recipe would need attributes in the food that moisturize the body and take down inflammation," Prince said.

Hobbs, a 12-year-old border terrier, is hard to stop now, but that was not always the case.

"He had blown out one knee and had knee surgery," Prince said,

Hobbs was laid up for six weeks. When his other knee needed surgery, his owner started EFT. The recovery on that knee took just three weeks.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthdogsdiethealth watchanimals
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HEALTH WATCH
Health Watch: My family has COVID-19
Health Watch: How your body reacts to raw vs. cooked food
Health Watch: Giving patients a relaxed chemotherapy experience
Police arrest teen accused of threatening to spread COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Show More
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
6 Tulare County nursing homes now reporting cases of COVID-19
138 employees at Hanford meat plant test positive for COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News