Vigil held in Reedley for domestic violence awareness

Dozens gathered in the City of Reedley to not only pray for victims and communities impacted by domestic violence, but to pray for guidance to stop the cycle of abuse.

For 24 minutes, city, county, faith and community leaders gathered in prayer to shed light on the fact that everyone deserves to be in a healthy relationship.

Statistically in that time span, at least one person in the United States becomes a victim of domestic violence.

The Marjaree Mason Center provides a safe haven, turning victims into survivors.

"When you just look at the sheer magnitude that one in three women and one in four men will experience intimate partner violence in their lifetime and that 9,000 calls come into law enforcement for domestic violence every year, you are not alone," says Marjaree Mason Center Executive Director Nicole Linder.

"It's one of the most dangerous calls we can go on," says Reedley Police Chief Joe Garza. "It's very unpredictable, it's very unpredictable in what we're going to experience and what we're going to face."

In his decades-long career, Garza says he's found the impact of domestic violence goes beyond those directly involved -- it impacts a community.

"My goal is to reach that one person, and I hope that one person does watch this and sees there is hope and there is place to go for assistance," he said.

Fresno County Sheriff-Elect John Zanoni says there is a significant domestic violence problem in Fresno County with 892 reports this year -- 21 calls to service last week alone.

"We deal with domestic violence on a daily basis," he said. "Our deputies are responding to DV calls. Do all of them turn into arrests? No. But we're talking to people. A lot of the time, we're mediating."

Within the City of Fresno, police have recorded almost 6,700 domestic violence reports so far this year, already surpassing all of last year's total of 6,659.

Linder says in addition to prayer, it's a time of self-reflection.

"There are opportunities to make changes and make a difference," she said.

If you are the victim of domestic abuse, or you know someone who is, there is help available 24/7. In Fresno County, call the Marjaree Mason Center at (559) 233-4357. In all other locations, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-7233.