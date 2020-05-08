domestic violence

Domestic violence suspect arrested after hours-long standoff in Oakhurst

When investigators arrived, the suspect barricaded himself in the apartment armed with a machete.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An hours-long standoff with a domestic violence suspect ended peacefully in the Madera County mountains on Thursday.

It started just after 5:30 p.m. at the River Park Apartments in Oakhurst.

Deputies say Edward "Tom" Becker, 26, of Oakhurst assaulted a woman.

When investigators arrived, he barricaded himself in the apartment armed with a machete. Crisis negotiators, a response team and a K-9 deputy, were called to help.

Two hours later, Becker was taken into custody and booked into the Madera County Jail.

If you are the victim of domestic abuse, or you know someone who is, there is help available 24/7. In Fresno County, call the Marjaree Mason Center at (559) 233-4357. In all other locations, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-7233.
