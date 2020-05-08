Domestic violence suspect arrested after hours-long standoff in Oakhurst

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An hours-long standoff with a domestic violence suspect ended peacefully in the Madera County mountains on Thursday.It started just after 5:30 p.m. at the River Park Apartments in Oakhurst.Deputies say Edward "Tom" Becker, 26, of Oakhurst assaulted a woman.When investigators arrived, he barricaded himself in the apartment armed with a machete. Crisis negotiators, a response team and a K-9 deputy, were called to help.Two hours later, Becker was taken into custody and booked into the Madera County Jail.