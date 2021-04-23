homicide

Man shot and killed in Merced County, 1 arrested

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 47-year-old year old man was arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in Dos Palos on Thursday.

The Merced County Sheriff's Office says law enforcement officers were called to a home along Highway 33 around 11:00 am.

Investigators found a man who had been shot near a vehicle located behind the house. Paramedics tried to save him, but he died at the scene.



Detetectives later identified the suspected shooter as 47-year-old Hugo Sanchez of Dos Palos. Sanchez was arrested later Thursday.

Investigators also recovered the gun used in the shooting.

Sanchez was booked into the Merced County Jail on a first degree murder charge.

Officials have not determined a motive for the fatal shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the Merced County Sheriff's Office at 209-385-7472.
