Man charged in double murder in Madera County facing life in prison

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man now faces two counts of murder among other charges in the death of a father and son in Madera County on Sunday.

60-year-old Jesus Gil Junior and his son 33-year-old Jesus Gil Junior, also known as Jesse, were shot and killed early Sunday.

The man allegedly responsible for their deaths, 51-year-old Francisco Ramirez Trejo, is now behind bars.

Wednesday afternoon, Trejo appeared virtually in court to learn the charges he faces.

Trejo is charged with two counts of murder each with the enhancement of use of a firearm and one count of assault with a semi-automatic firearm.

Trejo entered a not-guilty plea on all charges through a court-appointed lawyer and translator.

If convicted, he would at minimum, spend his life in prison.

"Because we have the special circumstance of multiple murders, the exposure right now is life without the possibility of parole. We will have a death penalty consideration that happens, but at this point, we're still gathering information about whether or not we want to do that," said Sally Moreno, Madera County District Attorney.

The Madera County Sheriff's Office said early in the morning Sunday, Trejo and Jesse got into a disagreement at a wedding reception.

Deputies said after that disagreement, Trejo went over to Gil Sr.'s house to tell him about the argument with his son.

During another argument, investigators say Trejo shot and killed Gil Sr. Trejo then allegedly went back to the reception and shot and killed Jesse.

Jesse was a father to four children under the age of 12.

Hours after the shootings Trejo was arrested at the Mexican border attempting to leave the country.

That could play a role in his trial.

"Without speaking to the facts of this case that there is a jury instruction that we can request if the circumstances warrant it that say somebody fleeing the scene can be considered an indication of culpability," said Moreno. "You know you don't run unless you knew you were guilty."

A 15-year-old at the home of Gil Senior at the time was also hurt.

The DA said that boy is now out of the hospital and doing well.

Trejo is being held without bail. He is due back in court Friday, June 23 for a bail review and pre-preliminary hearing.

Moreno said the fact he was caught at the Mexico border will be considered when reviewing his bail.

Trejo will appear in court again on Monday, July 3 for a preliminary hearing.

