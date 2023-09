2 hospitalized after shooting in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people are in the hospital after a shooting in Orosi on Friday night.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office says the shooting happened just before 8:30 on Avenue 416.

The two victims arrived at the hospital as detectives searched the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.