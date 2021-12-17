Taking Action Together

New program aimed at helping open businesses in downtown Fresno

By
EMBED <>More Videos

New program aimed at helping opening businesses in downtown Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Whether it's the bustling Brewery District or historic building renovations boasting space for opportunity, Downtown Fresno is taking new shape.

The Downtown Fresno Partnership is taking action to continue that momentum with the "Create Here" grant program, offering money to people wanting to do just that, Downtown.

"There is a lot coming and it's coming fast. If you are looking to seize an opportunity, now is the time," Program Manager Jazzmine Young says. "It's basically a business plan contest to encourage folks who have a dream of opening a business to open it here in downtown Fresno. "

The application process will open January 3 on the Downtown Fresno Partnership home page.

Among the requirements, applicants will need to submit a written business plan.

Young says, "That's the biggest portion of it. It goes through a submission process of submission. Feedback and resubmitting from there."

$15,000 in startup money is up for grabs. A grand prize winner will be chosen along with some assistance going to second and third place winners.

The assistance goes beyond financial, just ask last year's winners -- the owners of Fig and Honey.

Co-Owner Allison Cassabon says, "They have many different resources and classes you can attend. Downtown Fresno Partnership organized a tour for us with the landlords and we spent the day checking out different places they lined up."

The eatery specializes in charcuterie and houses a number of boutique food items. Now thriving on Fulton street, the owners are in the process of opening the 2nd half of their business -- a wine bar.

Cassabon says, "If you're on the fence about applying, just know we're all here to support each other and help each other grow as entrepreneurs. Downtown is where you want to be. "

It's not just recruitment that the Downtown Fresno partnership is looking at. They're focusing on retention for already existing downtown spots with a "stay here" grant that will be available in 2022.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessfresnotaking action togetherbusiness
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TAKING ACTION TOGETHER
Community rallies around owners of Fresno brewery hit by arson attack
Local organization raises $50,000 to support 5 Latino nonprofits
Volunteers prepare holiday meals at Fresno's Poverello House
Valley teen gives out 200 holiday stockings to children
TOP STORIES
Clovis Unified students head back to class amid new COVID protocols
Multi-agency operation cracks down on street racing in Fresno County
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Receive a child tax credit? Look out for a letter from the IRS
Robots filling in staffing shortages at CA hotels, no tips expected
Man killed in suspected hit-and-run crash in Reedley, CHP says
Man shot by Fresno police, accused of stabbing K9 identified
Show More
End of an era: Classic BlackBerry phones will stop working Jan. 4
Jerry Dyer reflects on 1st year as Fresno mayor
Cressman's General Store selling stickers to help fund new flagpole
New proposal could change trend of customers moving to solar energy
Pedestrian hit and killed by alleged drunk driver in Tulare
More TOP STORIES News