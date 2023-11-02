The driver involved in a deadly DUI crash in downtown Fresno has been sentenced to three years in prison.

Driver in deadly DUI crash in downtown Fresno sentenced to 3 years in prison

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The driver involved in a deadly DUI crash in downtown Fresno has been sentenced to three years in prison.

Pedro Diego was charged with multiple counts, including driving under the influence and felony Vehicular Manslaughter, for the April crash.

Police say he was drunk and driving without a license when he lost control of his car where Ventura crosses R Street.

His vehicle crashed into the Bitwise building at the intersection.

A passenger in his front seat, 26-year-old Pablo Diaz Cirilo of Fresno, died.

Authorities say the victim was not wearing a seat belt.

Diego has already earned some credits for time served.