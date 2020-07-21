Sports

Dr. Anthony Fauci throwing out first pitch to start MLB season

WASHINGTON -- Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country's top infectious disease expert, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch at the first game of Major League Baseball's pandemic-delayed regular season.

The Washington Nationals announced Fauci accepted the team's invitation to have the pregame honor Thursday. He is a self-described fan of the reigning World Series champions. The Nationals host the New York Yankees to open the season nearly four months after it originally was scheduled to begin.

The Nationals' announcement calls Fauci a true champion for the country during the pandemic and throughout his career.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsmlbwashington nationalsnew york yankeessportsanthony fauci
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Local salon owners prepare to move their services outdoors after Gov. Newsom order
Extra $600 in weekly unemployment benefits will this month
Fresno County serial school robber arrested
Central California coronavirus cases
Fresno Police investigating homicide after woman found dead in apartment
8-year-old boy, two others injured in central Fresno crash
Newsom: Some California salons allowed to reopen outdoors
Show More
3 days after search called off, Thaddeus Sran still missing
Coronavirus vaccine trial shows 'dual immune response'
Local non-profit showing appreciation for first responders during pandemic
Downtown Fresno church continues indoor services despite Gov. Newsom's order
Traveling nurse who works with COVID-19 patients turned away from Fresno hotel
More TOP STORIES News