Doctors, nurses, medical staff dance on Clovis sidewalk to honor late 'Dancing Doctor'

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- One week has passed since Dr. Sidney Carpenter, known as the 'Dancing Man' and 'Dancing Doctor' in Clovis, was hit and killed by a car.He was crossing Bullard Avenue while walking home when the car hit him.Friends and coworkers of Dr. Carpenter are still in shock over his death."It doesn't make sense. We miss him. We want more time with him, we want more time with him," said Dr. Carolina Simunovic, a dermatologist who worked with Carpenter at Kaiser.He was a pathologist at Kaiser in Clovis for more than 20 years."He helped me take care of my patients, helped me provide the diagnoses that I needed to take care of my dermatology patients," said Dr. Simunovic.As a pathologist, Carpenter analyzed tissue and samples to diagnose cancer and other diseases."I've been with him since 2004 every day. Even on the days he was supposed to be on vacation he was still working," Dr. Edwin Lagera, a pathologist at Kaiser.Dr. Lagera says he and Carpenter were known as the dynamic duo throughout the halls of the hospital."Everywhere I go, maybe in my car - in the hospital, I see his face in my head," said Dr. Lagera.Both doctors, along with nurses and other medical personnel danced on the corner of Temperance and Bullard Saturday afternoon. It is the same corner Dr. Carpenter would often dance.The family of Dr. Carpenter is inviting the public to his memorial services.The wake will held on Dec. 21 from 5 pm to 8 pm. The funeral will be on Dec. 22 at 11:30 am. Both will be held at Chapel of the Light. People are encouraged to wear the colors black and red.