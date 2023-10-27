A driver was detained after a hit-and-run crash left a young girl injured in southeast Fresno on Thursday night.

Driver detained in hit-and-run crash that injured girl in southeast Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A driver was detained after a hit-and-run crash left a young girl injured in southeast Fresno on Thursday night.

The accident happened around 6:30 pm in the area of Orange and Lowe avenues.

Fresno police say a 12-year-old girl was crossing the street when she was hit.

After the accident, investigators say the driver left the area but witnesses followed him.

He was later detained by officers.

The child was taken to the hospital after complaining of pain.

Investigators say they are working to determine who was at fault for the crash.