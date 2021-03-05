Know the Road

Know the Road with the CHP: Is it illegal to have your rear window blocked?

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you have so much stuff in your car that your rear window is blocked, could you get a ticket?

"The California Vehicle Code says yes, you can have stuff in the back of your car box if it blocks your rear view mirror," said Sgt. Brian Pennings with the California Highway Patrol. "As long as you have two outside mirrors: one on the left and one on the right."

