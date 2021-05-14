Know the Road

Know the Road with the CHP: Child bicycle safety

By
Know the Road: Child bicycle safety

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- What are some things parents should do to make sure kids are as safe as possible while riding their bikes?

"The law requires a minor under the age of 18 to always have a properly fitted helmet while operating a bicycle," said Sgt. Brian Pennings with the California Highway Patrol.

"When you fit your child properly with their helmet, remember: it's to one, two, V," he explained. "Two fingers above the eyebrow, make sure the V goes around the ears, and make sure that the chin strap is tight enough where you can only fit one finger under the chin and the chin strap. If you can fit more than one finger, it needs to be tighter."

"It's also important to do a safety check on your child's bicycle," Pennings said. "Remember, A, B, C. Check the air in the tires make sure they're properly inflated. Check the brakes, to make sure the braking mechanisms are operating correctly, and c, check the chain. Make sure that it's fit properly and doesn't need to be adjusted."

"If you have any questions regarding your child's bicycle safety, you can contact any CHP office and ask when they will have their next bicycle rodeo or bicycle safety event," he added.

For other answers from the CHP, go to abc30.com/knowtheroad.

