Know the Road with the CHP: Bus blocking right lane

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If a bus stops in front of you on a multi-lane roadway and is blocking a lane, are you allowed to change lanes and go around? Or do you have to wait for them to finish loading and unloading passengers?

"In some cases where roadways have been widened, they're in areas where bus stops are located, and there is not enough room for the bus to completely pull off the roadway," said Sgt. Brian Pennings with the California Highway Patrol.

"So is it legal to change lanes and go around a public transportation bus that is stopped at the bus stop? The answer is yes, as long as you can do so safely," he said. "The best rule of thumb in these types of situation is to maintain a high visual horizon."

"For instance, if you have multiple lanes going in the same direction that you're traveling and you see ahead of you a public transportation bus traveling in the far right lane, it probably is a good idea not to be in the far right lane," he explained.

"Now there is an exception to this rule: if the bus that stops in front of you to load or unload passengers happens to be a school bus, you cannot pass that vehicle as long as those red lights are flashing and that stop sign is activated."

For other answers from the CHP, go to abc30.com/knowtheroad.

