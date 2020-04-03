Know the Road

Know the Road with the CHP: What do I do if a stoplight won't turn green?

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An ABC30 viewer wanted to know: if a stoplight won't turn green due to malfunction, can I proceed?

"Is it okay to proceed through the intersection? The answer to your question is actually no, it's not," said Sgt. Brian Pennings with the California Highway Patrol.

"If you find yourself in that situation, you could do a couple of things. First, you could put your vehicle in forward and reverse to hopefully roll your vehicle back and forth over the sensor to change the light," he recommended.

"If that doesn't work, you can proceed with a right turn, go down, make a U-turn and come back. But technically, it is illegal for you to proceed through that intersection on a red light, regardless of whether or not it's malfunctioning," Pennings said.

