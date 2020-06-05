Know the Road

Know the Road with the CHP: Do I enter the intersection while making a left turn and waiting for traffic?

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An ABC30 viewer wanted to know: if I have a green circular light and am turning left at an intersection but am waiting on traffic, do I enter the intersection or wait behind the line?

"The Vehicle Code actually addresses this situation," said Sgt. Brian Pennings with the California Highway Patrol. "It says that you shall pull forward into the intersection when the light turns green, at which time you need to yield to oncoming traffic that's close enough to constitute an immediate hazard."

"Once the roadway is clear from traffic and pedestrians, at which time you may safely make your left turn. If you're in a situation where you're sitting in the middle of the intersection, waiting for traffic to clear and the light turns red. You're still okay," he said.

"Once the intersection clears from oncoming traffic and pedestrians, at which time even though the light is red, as long as you're in the intersection, you may execute that left turn."

