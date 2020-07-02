Know the Road with the CHP: Can I turn over a double yellow line?

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An ABC30 viewer wanted to know: can I turn over a double yellow line if my destination is on the other side of the street?
"If you are going down a two-way roadway that is separated by a solid double yellow line, it is legal for you to execute a left turn over that double yellow line to that opposite side of the street," said Sgt. Brian Pennings with the California Highway Patrol. "However, it is not legal to do so if there are two sets of double yellow lines, also known as a double-double."
"Sometimes people get confused between the difference between a solid double yellow line and a broken yellow line. In the situation of a broken yellow line, that is to indicate whether or not vehicles can pass. If it's a broken yellow line you may pass, as long as you do so safely going in the same direction. If it is a solid double yellow line, obviously that prohibits you from passing a vehicle going in the same direction," Pennings explained.
"In either case, it has no bearing on whether or not you can make a left turn over the top of that line."
