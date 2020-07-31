Know the Road with the CHP: Can my dog ride in the bed of my truck?

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An ABC30 viewer wanted to know: am I legally allowed to drive with my dog in the bed of my truck?
"The Vehicle Code allows you to have a dog or any other animal in the back of your truck," said Sgt. Brian Pennings with the California Highway Patrol. "However, it shall be cross-tethered, and what they mean by cross-tethered is it has to be tethered by two separate anchor points inside the vehicle."
"A simple leash around the neck is not sufficient," Pennings explained. "It has to be cross-tethered so, therefore, it prevents the dog from possibly jumping out of the truck."
"There are some exemptions," Pennings said. "If the walls of the vehicle exceed 46 inches, the animal does not have to be tethered. It can roam around freely. Another exemption is for ranch animals. If a vehicle is traveling from one ranch to another in farm country, the animal does not have to be tethered."
"It is highly recommended that if you do transport a dog in the back of your truck, not to use a collar leash but to use a harness instead," he added.
