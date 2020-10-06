Know the Road

Know the Road with the CHP: How to safely drive past parked emergency crews

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An ABC30 viewer wanted to know: if an emergency crew is parked on the right shoulder and I'm in the right-hand lane, what do I need to do to drive past safely and legally?

"So when you're traveling down the roadway and you see emergency crews, construction crews or road crews stopped on the right shoulder, California law requires you to move over, and or slow down," said Sgt. Brian Pennings with the California Highway Patrol.

"If there is ample space for you to safely move over, you are to do so, you're required by law," he explained.

"If you cannot safely move over and give a lane of cushion between those crews and your vehicle, the law requires you to slow down to a safe speed before proceeding past those vehicles. Failure to do so is a moving violation."

