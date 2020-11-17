Know the Road

Know the Road with the CHP: Could I get a ticket for driving too slow?

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An ABC30 viewer wanted to know: could I get a ticket for driving too slowly on the freeway?

"Actually 22400 of the California Vehicle Code specifically addresses this," said Sgt. Brian Pennings with the California Highway Patrol. "No person shall drive or operate on a highway at such a slow speed as to impede or block the normal reasonable movement of traffic, unless the reduced speed is necessary for safe operation because of a grade, or compliance in the law."

"Sometimes this law is misinterpreted," he explained. "For instance, if you're driving down the freeway and the vehicle in front of you is not traveling at a speed that you think is fast enough for you, but yet they're traveling at the maximum speed limit, the law does not require them to move over to allow you to pass."

"If a driver does operate a motor vehicle on a highway at such a speed where they do impede the normal flow of traffic, and that is below the speed limit for reasons that are not related to safety weather or road conditions, they are in violation of 22400 of the Vehicle Code and it is a moving violation," Pennings said.

For other answers from the CHP, go to abc30.com/knowtheroad.

If you have a question about the rules of the road, fill out the form below for a chance to be featured on Know the Road with the CHP.

(mobile users tap here for form)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
automotivefresnochpknow the roadcalifornia highway patrolroad safetydriving
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
KNOW THE ROAD
Know the Road: What is a traffic break?
Know the Road: Will I get a ticket for following another car too closely?
Know the Road: What should I do if an object falls out of my car?
Know the Road: Will I get a ticket if my passenger isn't wearing a seatbelt?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Well-known Fresno doctor dies after battling COVID-19 for months
Why some schools can reopen campuses in Fresno County
Fresno, Kings, Merced counties pushed back to purple tier
Restaurants prepared for cold winter with new coronavirus restrictions
Girl severely burned while riding school bus in Mariposa Co.
40 CA counties move to more restrictive tiers amid COVID-19 spike
What happens between now and Inauguration Day
Show More
Pedestrian in hospital, southbound Willow shut down after crash in Clovis
Merced girl honored for saving nephew from burning car
Car goes airborne after drifting off Hwy 99 in Modesto: VIDEO
Air quality alert issued today as winds blow dust into Valley
CA mom locked out of legitimate EDD account, forced to send kids away
More TOP STORIES News