Know the Road with the CHP: Could I get a ticket for driving too slow?

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An ABC30 viewer wanted to know: could I get a ticket for driving too slowly on the freeway?
"Actually 22400 of the California Vehicle Code specifically addresses this," said Sgt. Brian Pennings with the California Highway Patrol. "No person shall drive or operate on a highway at such a slow speed as to impede or block the normal reasonable movement of traffic, unless the reduced speed is necessary for safe operation because of a grade, or compliance in the law."
"Sometimes this law is misinterpreted," he explained. "For instance, if you're driving down the freeway and the vehicle in front of you is not traveling at a speed that you think is fast enough for you, but yet they're traveling at the maximum speed limit, the law does not require them to move over to allow you to pass."
"If a driver does operate a motor vehicle on a highway at such a speed where they do impede the normal flow of traffic, and that is below the speed limit for reasons that are not related to safety weather or road conditions, they are in violation of 22400 of the Vehicle Code and it is a moving violation," Pennings said.
