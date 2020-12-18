Know the Road with the CHP: If I'm driving the speed limit, do I still need to use turnouts?

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An ABC30 viewer wanted to know: if I'm driving the speed limit but there are cars lined up behind me, am I supposed to use a turnout?
"On a two-lane highway where it is unsafe for vehicles to pass, oftentimes Caltrans will have posted turnouts that are in safe locations for slower moving vehicles to utilize to allow vehicles to pass," said Sgt. Brian Pennings with the California Highway Patrol.
"Now, when is a driver required to use this? 21656 of the vehicle code says that a driver who has five or more vehicles behind them shall utilize that posted turnout, and allow the faster-moving traffic to travel by."
"If you're in a situation where the maximum speed limit is, let's say 55 miles per hour, and you're already traveling at the maximum speed limit of 55 miles per hour, and you have five or more vehicles behind you, are you required to use that turnout? The answer is no because you're already traveling at the maximum allowable speed for that roadway," he explained.
