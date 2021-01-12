Know the Road

Know the Road with the CHP: Can I switch lanes during a turn?

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An ABC30 viewer wanted to know: what does the law say about switching lanes during a turn? Do you have to stay in your lane?

"So if you're at an intersection and there's two lanes, making a left or a right turn, it is absolutely imperative that when you execute that turn that you stay within your lane," said Sgt. Brian Pennings with the California Highway Patrol.

"'If you execute your turn and do not maintain your vehicle in your lane, and there is a collision, there's a strong probability that you will be at fault for that collision," he explained. "It is a violation of an unsafe turning movement."

"Now keeping this in mind, it's always best to drive defensively, knowing that sometimes vehicles do not maintain their lane," Sgt. Pennings said. "So if you are executing your turning movement, be very cautious and aware of the vehicles around you, as they may not maintain their lane as they execute their turning movement."

