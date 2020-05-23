Man crashes into power pole in Tulare County, officers say alcohol involved

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A drunk driver suffered major injuries after slamming into a power pole and starting a large fire.Officers say the driver of a Honda slammed into a power pole on Riggin and road 72 around 2:30 a.m.The Honda and the power pole both caught fire and the driver was able to escape on his own.Fire crews arrived and put out the flames while medics rushed the driver to Kaweah Delta Medical Center for emergency treatment.Officers say he suffered major injuries and they believe alcohol played a role in this crash.