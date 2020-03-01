Suspected DUI driver arrested after crashing into garage of Visalia home

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Visalia Police Department arrested a suspected drunk driver Saturday morning after crashing into a garage of a Visalia home.Officials responded to a call around 6:30 a.m. near East Cecil Ct. When they arrived, they saw the car inside the garage of the residence.The driver of the car has been identified as a 17-year-old and was the only person inside the car at the time of the accident.Police say the people who lived inside the home were asleep at the time of the accident and were not injured.The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital and treated for minor injuries.If anyone has information regarding this accident, they are asked to call the Visalia Police Department at (559) 734-8116.