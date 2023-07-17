WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Suspected DUI driver crashes car into Hanford home, police say

KFSN logo
Monday, July 17, 2023 6:26PM
Suspected DUI driver crashes car into Hanford home, police say
EMBED <>More Videos

A suspected DUI driver is in custody after a car crashed into a house in Hanford.

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- A suspected DUI driver is in custody after a car crashed into a house in Hanford.

Police officers were called to a home on Plum Lane and Millbrook Street just before 12:30 am Monday.

The homeowner says they heard a loud crash downstairs.

Officers say a white Hyundai crashed into the front of the home, leaving substantial damage.

The car was totaled in the collision.

25-year-old Fabian Herrera of Visalia was found in front of the home and taken into custody.

Investigators say he was driving under the influence at the time of the crash.

He's been booked in the Kings County Jail and is being held on $5,000 bond.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Related Topics
Watch Live
ON NOW