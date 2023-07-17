A suspected DUI driver is in custody after a car crashed into a house in Hanford.

Suspected DUI driver crashes car into Hanford home, police say

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- A suspected DUI driver is in custody after a car crashed into a house in Hanford.

Police officers were called to a home on Plum Lane and Millbrook Street just before 12:30 am Monday.

The homeowner says they heard a loud crash downstairs.

Officers say a white Hyundai crashed into the front of the home, leaving substantial damage.

The car was totaled in the collision.

25-year-old Fabian Herrera of Visalia was found in front of the home and taken into custody.

Investigators say he was driving under the influence at the time of the crash.

He's been booked in the Kings County Jail and is being held on $5,000 bond.