Suspected DUI driver crashes into CHP patrol car in northwest Fresno

Officers say two children were inside the suspect's car and taken to the hospital for their injuries.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman is in custody after authorities say she crashed into a California Highway Patrol car while two officers were enforcing a traffic stop in northwest Fresno.

It happened just before 11:30 p.m. on Friant and Nees Avenues.

The two officers were talking to the driver of a Mazda when a Hyundai traveling southbound on Friant rammed into the back of the patrol car.

Officials say the force of the crash caused the officers' vehicle to knock into the Mazda.

"The impact of Hyundai hitting the traffic vehicle was so great that it jumped its car backwards to the middle lane," said CHP Officer Johnny Fisher.

The officers were not hurt.

The woman driving the Hyundai was arrested for felony DUI, and investigators also found drugs in her car.

Officers say two children were inside the suspect's car and taken to the hospital for their injuries.

A woman in the passenger seat of the Mazda was also hospitalized.
