DUI driver ran stop sign, hit vehicle, Hanford police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Hanford police arrested a woman for driving under the influence after she ran a stop sign and crashed into another vehicle on Sunday.Officials say a 26-year-old man was driving east on Lacey Boulevard when Sonia Mena, 36, hit his car at 9th Avenue at around 7:00 a.m.The man was taken to a hospital for injuries, but his condition was not released.Officers say Mena appeared to be intoxciated, and when tested for alcohol, she had a blood-alcohol level more than two times the legal limit.Mena was arrested and booked into the Kings County jail for felony DUI causing injury. She also had a previous outstanding warrant for her arrest.