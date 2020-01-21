DUI

DUI driver ran stop sign, hit vehicle, Hanford police say

Officials say a 26-year-old man was driving east on Lacey Boulevard when Sonia Mena, 36, hit his car at 9th Avenue at around 7:00 a.m. (Hanford Police Department)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Hanford police arrested a woman for driving under the influence after she ran a stop sign and crashed into another vehicle on Sunday.

Officials say a 26-year-old man was driving east on Lacey Boulevard when Sonia Mena, 36, hit his car at 9th Avenue at around 7:00 a.m.

The man was taken to a hospital for injuries, but his condition was not released.

Officers say Mena appeared to be intoxciated, and when tested for alcohol, she had a blood-alcohol level more than two times the legal limit.

Mena was arrested and booked into the Kings County jail for felony DUI causing injury. She also had a previous outstanding warrant for her arrest.
