Fresno police to increase DUI patrols this weekend

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As 49ers fans across the Valley get ready to cheer on their team at the Super Bowl this weekend, the Fresno Police Department is getting ready, too.

"We will be looking for DUI drivers, impaired traffic infractions, misdemeanors, reckless driving," Fresno Police Officer David Donaldson said.

Officers are gearing up to hit the road for a DUI saturation patrol on Sunday.

From 2 pm to midnight on game day, more officers will be out on the road, looking for drivers under the influence.

"Swerving in the lane or out of their lane, going very slowly" are some signs of DUI, Donaldson said. "Sometimes speeding. It varies."

Alcohol is not the only concern, though. Donaldson tells Action News that he and other officers will also be looking for drivers under the influence of illegal or prescription drugs.

The extra patrols this Super Bowl weekend happen at a time when local DUIs usually spike.

Donaldson says the department sees an increase after notable sporting events like the Super Bowl. And with a California team in the big game, there could be more local parties.

One such event will be at the Rivendell Community Hall in East Central Fresno, put on by Fresno's Niner Empire.

"Third time's the charm," organizer Luis Lozano said. "Wasn't too good on the last two, but this one - this is our vengeance, so hopefully we get it."

Lozano was already decked out on Friday. He is getting ready to host about 250 fans on Sunday.

Tickets include food, and there will be alcohol for sale. Lozano says it is a family event where everybody will party responsibly.

"We are a family-based organization," he said. "So, family first. All our gatherings, we allow kids. We police ourselves. We have security there as well - trying to avoid any incidents."

If you are caught behind the wheel and under the influence, there are significant costs.

Attorney and court fees could cost a few thousand dollars, you could see a spike in your insurance rates, and you would have to pay towing, impound, and many other fees.

The California Drivers Advocates group says it could all cost well over $10,000.

That is why experts say if you have had anything to drink, get a sober ride home.

