DUI suspect arrested after crashing into motorcycle in Visalia, police say

A suspected DUI driver was arrested after crashing into a motorcyclist on Friday night, according to the Visalia Police Department.

The 45-year-old motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with a broken leg.

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A suspected DUI driver was arrested after crashing into a motorcyclist on Friday night, according to the Visalia Police Department.

The crash happened around 11:15 pm in the area of Cameron and West Street.

Police say 27-year-old Vanessa Argomaniz caused the crash after making a left turn in front of a motorcycle.

The 45-year-old motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with a broken leg.

Argomaniz was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and booked into jail.