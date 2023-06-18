WATCH LIVE

DUI suspect arrested after crashing into motorcycle in Visalia, police say

The 45-year-old motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with a broken leg.

Sunday, June 18, 2023 4:53PM
VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A suspected DUI driver was arrested after crashing into a motorcyclist on Friday night, according to the Visalia Police Department.

The crash happened around 11:15 pm in the area of Cameron and West Street.

Police say 27-year-old Vanessa Argomaniz caused the crash after making a left turn in front of a motorcycle.

The 45-year-old motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with a broken leg.

Argomaniz was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and booked into jail.

