First look inside new Eagle Mountain Casino ahead of grand opening

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Action News got a first look inside the new Eagle Mountain Casino in Porterville on Friday.

This is phase one of the project which is located near the Porterville airport, off Highway 65.

The grand opening is next week, but the soft opening started on April 17.

Officials say hundreds of people have already come to check out the slots, table games, and food options.

About 1,000 employees are working at the new casino.

Matthew Mingrone, the general manager of the casino, says every detail was carefully planned including the bar in the center, the restaurants, and special items highlighting the Tule River Tribe.

"The tribe has waited 27 years to have a great facility for them, and we had great hospitality with what we had to make due with but now we have a great place and everyone can be proud of it," said Mingrone.

Construction for phase two of the casino is expected this year.

It includes a hotel with 125 rooms and a 20-thousand-square-foot banquet and conference space.