HOUSE FIRE

Early morning fire damages Madera home and closes busy roadway

EMBED </>More Videos

Early morning fire damages Madera home and closes busy roadway

By
MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) --
Crews are at the scene of an early morning house fire in Madera.

The fire broke out at about 3 a.m. in the attic of a home on Schnoor and Venturi in Madera.


Firefighters say it was initially difficult to put out because the attic is compartmentalized.

Firefighters think the cause of the fire is electrical.

The elderly couple living inside was alerted to the fire by smoke detectors and able to get out of the home safely.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
house fireMadera
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOUSE FIRE
Visalia home severely damaged in late night fire. Investigation underway into cause
Wind-whipped flames spread to West Central Fresno home reducing it to rubble
Man rescued from house fire caught on camera
Late night fire destroys couple's home near Coarsegold
More house fire
Top Stories
LIVE: Hurricane Michael strengthens to Cat 4, drenching Florida's Panhandle
Wind-whipped flames spread to West Central Fresno home reducing it to rubble
Visalia home severely damaged in late night fire. Investigation underway into cause
PHOTOS: Hurricane Michael
Bail bondsman shoots suspect in Southwest Fresno while trying to serve a warrant
Fresno police officer charged with two felonies, extreme violence
Faraday Future fights with Chinese investor as production nears at Hanford plant
New task force cracking down on people who aren't allowed to own guns
Show More
Man rescued from house fire caught on camera
Children over 12 face jail time for trick-or-treating in some towns
Fresno City College recives $1 million boost to CTE program
New substation for Fresno County Deputies
Fire in Northeast Fresno engulfs apartment complex
More News