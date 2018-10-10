Early morning fire damages Madera home and closes busy roadway

#BREAKING: Fire crews working to put out a house fire near the intersection of Park & Schnoor in Madera. No one was hurt and Firefighters believe the fire may have been electrical in nature. Schnoor between Park & Venturi is expected to be closed for the next 3-4 hours pic.twitter.com/PGBUB7x5vm — Gilbert Magallon (@GilbertABC30) October 10, 2018

Crews are at the scene of an early morning house fire in Madera.The fire broke out at about 3 a.m. in the attic of a home on Schnoor and Venturi in Madera.Firefighters say it was initially difficult to put out because the attic is compartmentalized.Firefighters think the cause of the fire is electrical.The elderly couple living inside was alerted to the fire by smoke detectors and able to get out of the home safely.